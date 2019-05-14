Blues' Vince Dunn: Riding three-game point streak
Dunn scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Dunn has a three-game point streak with two goals and an assist dating back to Game 7 in the second round. Overall, Dunn has produced two scores and five helpers in 15 appearances during the postseason, making him a value pick for DFS owners at this stage of the playoffs.
