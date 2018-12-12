Blues' Vince Dunn: Rings up assist
Dunn assisted Brayden Schenn's game-winning goal Tuesday against the Panthers.
Dunn fired a slap shot on goal, and the rebound was first picked up by Alexander Steen but eventually knocked home by Schenn. The 22-year-old worked 22:25 in this outing and continues to man the top power-play unit. With 11 points through 27 games, Dunn is poised to comfortably surpass the 24 points he piled up in his rookie season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...