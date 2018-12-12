Dunn assisted Brayden Schenn's game-winning goal Tuesday against the Panthers.

Dunn fired a slap shot on goal, and the rebound was first picked up by Alexander Steen but eventually knocked home by Schenn. The 22-year-old worked 22:25 in this outing and continues to man the top power-play unit. With 11 points through 27 games, Dunn is poised to comfortably surpass the 24 points he piled up in his rookie season.