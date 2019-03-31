Blues' Vince Dunn: Rings up game-winner
Dunn scored an overtime goal in Saturday's win versus the Devils.
Although he was on the ice with both Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly, Dunn took matters into his own hands, splitting defenders and scoring with just 2.2 seconds remaining in the extra frame to help the team secure a valuable win. Dunn has had an impressive March with nine points in 15 games, and the Blues will hope for similar production during their playoff run.
