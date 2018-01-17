Blues' Vince Dunn: Rises to occasion in Ontario debut
Dunn scored in overtime during Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Toronto.
This was Dunn's first career game in his home province, and he ended the night in impressive fashion. Not only did the rookie score the game-winning tally in overtime, but he also recorded a contest-high seven shots and was on the ice for more meaningful minutes than usual. He's a mobile defenseman who's capable of making a strong first pass, but his inexperience will likely prevent him from playing enough minutes to be a consistent fantasy asset in most settings. However, he definitely offers intriguing long-term value in dynasty/keeper leagues.
