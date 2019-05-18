Dunn (upper body) will not be making the trip to San Jose for Sunday's Game 5 matchup, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Dunn took a puck to the face in Game 3 on Wednesday, and it was evidently serious enough to warrant a trip to the hospital. With the series coming back to St. Louis for Game 6 on Tuesday -- coupled with the fact that Dunn is still considered day-to-day -- there is still a chance that the Ontario native could suit up then. More information on the blueliner's status should surface closer to Game 6, but for now Carl Gunnarsson will likely draw into the lineup for Game 5 on Sunday.