Dunn (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Boston for Game 1 on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dunn was on the ice for the game-day skate sporting a regular helmet, but remains day-to-day. The blueliner's absence will keep Carl Gunnarsson in the third pairing along with Robert Bortuzzo. Once cleared to play Dunn should see minutes similar to his postseason average (16:33) prior to getting hurt.