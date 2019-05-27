Blues' Vince Dunn: Ruled out Monday
Dunn (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Boston for Game 1 on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Dunn was on the ice for the game-day skate sporting a regular helmet, but remains day-to-day. The blueliner's absence will keep Carl Gunnarsson in the third pairing along with Robert Bortuzzo. Once cleared to play Dunn should see minutes similar to his postseason average (16:33) prior to getting hurt.
