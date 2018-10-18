Blues' Vince Dunn: Scores goal in return to lineup
Dunn scored one goal Wednesday, part of a 3-2 road loss in Montreal.
The young blueliner from Mississauga, Ontario was a healthy scratch in St. Louis' previous game, but certainly did enough Wednesday night to earn more opportunities down the road. Dunn, 21, led all Blues skaters with 5:26 of power-play time and will continue to feature with the man advantage as long as he remains in the lineup, and not in the press box. Could be enticing in dynasty formats.
