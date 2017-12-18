Blues' Vince Dunn: Scores on only shot Saturday
Dunn scored a goal in Saturday's 2-0 home win over the Jets.
The goal came on the power play, where Dunn has been slotted lately in the absence of Alex Pietrangelo (foot). However, the Blues' captain is back from injury, and since Dunn is a third-pairing defender with limited ice time, he's probably not worth fantasy consideration unless he continues to see time with the man advantage.
