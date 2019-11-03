Blues' Vince Dunn: Secondary assist on OT winner
Dunn generated an assist, a shot on net and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Wild.
Dunn stirred the pot often in this outing, as he and Mats Zuccarello looked like they would drop the gloves on multiple occasions. Dunn had the last laugh, however, as he assisted Ryan O'Reilly's overtime winner to beat the Wild for the second time in four days. This was the 23-year-old's first even-strength point of the season, and he now has five total through 15 contests.
