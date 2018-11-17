Dunn dished out an assist and recorded a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Dunn fired a shot on net, and the rebound was picked up by Oskar Sundqvist, who deked out Marc-Andre Fleury for an insurance goal. Dunn, 22, was pointless in the previous four outings but he still has three goals and five helpers in 15 games, putting him on pace to easily surpass the 24 points he posted in his rookie campaign.