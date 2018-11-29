Blues' Vince Dunn: Sets up power-play score
Dunn marked a power-play assist during Wednesday's loss to the Red Wings.
Dunn distributes the puck on the Blues' top power play. Although the unit has struggled at times, it features two scoring machines: Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly. Due to his placement with the group, Dunn has notched five of nine of his points with the man advantage.
