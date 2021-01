Head coach Craig Berube said that Dunn is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Ducks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Berube was candid about why Dunn was a healthy scratch Tuesday, saying that the 24-year-old defenseman "was pulled out for mistakes he's made, and he's got to clean them up." Further reports surfaced that Dunn was on the trade block. That may still be true, but he'll get a chance to get back on track Saturday.