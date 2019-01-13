Blues' Vince Dunn: Small role in return
Dunn went minus-1 during 11:16 of ice time in Saturday's win over the Stars.
Dunn slotted into the bottom pairing in his return from a lower-body injury and fell below 12 minutes of ice time for the third straight outing. He also dropped off the power play for the first time this season. That's a troubling occurrence for the 22-year-old, who will be battling for ice time once Carl Gunnarsson shakes his illness.
