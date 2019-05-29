Dunn (upper body) won't be in action for Game 2 against Boston on Wednesday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dunn will miss his fifth straight game due to his upper-body injury. The blueliner has returned to practice, but remains out of the main group for line rushes. Once given the all-clear, the Ontario native figures to bump Carl Gunnarsson or Robert Bortuzzo from the lineup.