Dunn netted a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Dunn corralled a rebound from a Tyler Bozak shot and netted the Blues' first goal of the game. The 23-year-old Dunn has been on a strong run with two goals and three helpers in his last seven games. He's up to 23 points, 132 shots and a plus-17 rating in 68 appearances -- that's below pace to match last year's 35-point output, but the second-round pick from 2015 has also managed 10 power-play points this year.