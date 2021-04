Dunn registered an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Dunn got the puck to Vladimir Tarasenko, who set up a Jaden Schwartz snipe at 6:59 of the first period. The 24-year-old Dunn has a helper in each of his last two games. The Ontario native is up to 14 points, 71 shots, 48 blocks and a minus-7 rating through 38 outings.