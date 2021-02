Dunn posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Dunn set up Sammy Blais for a tally at 3:34 of the second period. The 24-year-old Dunn has been inconsistent on offense this season -- he now has seven points in 20 appearances. The Ontario native has added 31 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating.