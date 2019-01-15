Dunn scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Capitals.

Over the last four games, Dunn has been a healthy scratch twice and averaged 10:54 TOI between the other two. Dunn didn't see much of an uptick in this outing with 12:36 of ice time -- the lowest among St. Louis blueliners -- but he made it count with his third multi-point game of the season.