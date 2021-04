Dunn (lower body) recorded two shots on net and a pair of blocked shots in 19:16 of ice time during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Dunn missed one game with the injury, thanks to a break in the Blues' schedule. The 24-year-old has 12 points, 60 shots on goal, 42 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 34 contests this year. He should continue to see second-pairing usage.