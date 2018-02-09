Blues' Vince Dunn: Three assists Thursday
Dunn dished out a trio of helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Avalanche.
Dunn snapped a four-game point drought with his first multi-point effort since Nov. 18. The 21-year-old rookie's recent flashes on the offensive end should have dynasty league owners excited, but he'll need to produce more consistently to get on the radar in most redraft formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...