Dunn dished out a trio of helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Avalanche.

Dunn snapped a four-game point drought with his first multi-point effort since Nov. 18. The 21-year-old rookie's recent flashes on the offensive end should have dynasty league owners excited, but he'll need to produce more consistently to get on the radar in most redraft formats.

