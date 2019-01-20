Blues' Vince Dunn: Tickles twine
Dunn scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Saturday's win over the Senators.
Dunn fired a rocket from above the circles, beating Craig Andersen to put the Blues ahead by one in the second period. This was Dunn's second goal in four games and his fifth of the season, matching last year's total in his 43rd game of the campaign. His ice time hasn't been consistent this season, but the recent output proves his fantasy potential.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...