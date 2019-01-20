Dunn scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Saturday's win over the Senators.

Dunn fired a rocket from above the circles, beating Craig Andersen to put the Blues ahead by one in the second period. This was Dunn's second goal in four games and his fifth of the season, matching last year's total in his 43rd game of the campaign. His ice time hasn't been consistent this season, but the recent output proves his fantasy potential.