Dunn (upper body) will make the trip to Boston for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Bruins on Monday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dunn has been sidelined since taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against San Jose, but he was spotted on the ice with his teammates Saturday wearing a full face mask, which suggests he may be able to gut it out and suit up Monday with some extra hardware. Another update on the 22-year-old blueliner's status should be released following Sunday's practice.