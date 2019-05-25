Blues' Vince Dunn: Traveling for Game 1
Dunn (upper body) will make the trip to Boston for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Bruins on Monday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Dunn has been sidelined since taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against San Jose, but he was spotted on the ice with his teammates Saturday wearing a full face mask, which suggests he may be able to gut it out and suit up Monday with some extra hardware. Another update on the 22-year-old blueliner's status should be released following Sunday's practice.
