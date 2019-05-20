Blues' Vince Dunn: Unavailable Tuesday
Dunn (upper body) will not be in the lineup against San Jose for Tuesday's Game 6 tilt, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
At this point, fantasy owners would be justified in wondering if Dunn will return at all during the postseason. Coach Craig Berube continues to classify the blueliner as day-to-day, but the fact that the youngster has yet to resume skating doesn't bode well for a short-term absence. Until Dunn is given the all-clear, Robert Bortuzzo and Carl Gunnarsson figure to continue to make up the third pairing.
