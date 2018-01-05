Dunn (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Philadelphia and Sunday's matchup with the Capitals, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dunn has already missed two games due to an illness, so whatever he's dealing with must be relatively serious. His next opportunity to return to the lineup will come Tuesday when the Blues return home for a matchup with the Panthers.

