Blues' Vince Dunn: Will miss next two contests
Dunn (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Philadelphia and Sunday's matchup with the Capitals, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Dunn has already missed two games due to an illness, so whatever he's dealing with must be relatively serious. His next opportunity to return to the lineup will come Tuesday when the Blues return home for a matchup with the Panthers.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...