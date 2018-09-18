Dunn (upper body) will play in Tuesday's preseason road game versus the Stars, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

A mobile rearguard with offensive prowess, Dunn is slated to line up at right defense opposite Colton Parayko on the top pairing. The 2015 second-round (56th overall) draft pick had to bow out of the World Championship in April due to his upper-body injury, but he's evidently just fine after having the offseason to recover.