Dunn (upper body) won't play in Monday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dunn filled in for Marco Scandella, who was taking a maintenance day, during Monday's skate, but Scandella will be in and Dunn won't when the puck drops later Monday. His ability to participate in the skate suggests Dunn could be closing in on a return, but he'll miss the series opener and will try to heal up by Wednesday's Game 2.