Dunn (upper body) will not play Thursday against Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. It's also unclear if he'll be ready for Game 1 on Monday against Vegas or Colorado.

Dunn is reportedly improving and is a possibility to play Game 1, but he'll nonetheless miss the season finale against the Wild. He missed the final 11 games of the season and finished with six goals and 20 points in 43 games.