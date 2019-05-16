Dunn (upper body) is out for the remainder of Wednesday's Game 3.

Dunn took a hard shot to the face in the first period, and immediately went to the locker room with blood spewing. The Blues will proceed with just five defenseman for the rest of the game, and Colton Parayko could be in line for a spot on the second power-play unit with Dunn out. Expect an update on the 22-year-old's health following the game.