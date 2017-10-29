Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Buries first goal of season
Sobotka scored one goal and fired three shots on net Saturday against Columbus.
Sobotka is fitting into his top-six role nicely, as he has one goal and seven assists through 12 games so far. However, he'll need to keep producing at this level if he wants to stay in a top role, since head coach Mike Yeo has said it'd be nice to have Sobotka with the bottom-six to provide more balance to the lines. As long as he keeps producing like this, though, his spot is safe and he'll continue being a cheap, high-valued daily fantasy asset.
