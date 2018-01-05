Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Collects helper in Thursday's win
Sobotka registered an assist, three shots and a minor penalty during Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas.
After notching a single goal through 11 games, Sobotka has now marked the scoresheet in consecutive outings and is up to a respectable eight goals and 21 points for the campaign. Those numbers limit his appeal to deep fantasy settings, but it's worth noting that the 30-year-old veteran is well on his way to a career-best offensive output. Because of Sobotka's versatility and 200-foot game he can move up and down the lineup, so when skating in a top-six role like he is currently, he does offer more scoring potential.
