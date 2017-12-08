Sobotka recorded two assists (one on the power play) and three shots during Thursday's 3-0 win over Dallas.

The versatile forward is having a nice campaign with five goals, 17 points, 58 shots, 24 PIM and 44 hits through 29 games. Those are solid secondary numbers in deeper settings, and Sobotka is currently receiving consistent top-six minutes and power-play time. His cross-category profile also offers a high fantasy floor and buoys his value when he misses the scoresheet.