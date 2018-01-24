Sobotka had one goal, four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.

Sobotka steered the momentum for the Blues and notched his ninth goal through 50 games, tying his career high. The Blues have wanted Sobotka to be more engaged ever since he returned from the KHL at the end of last season, and Tuesday's performance could be the final turning point. However, with Jaden Schwartz (ankle) possibly returning Thursday, Sobotka could be the odd man out in the top six and be sent to the third line.