Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Marks first goal since January
Sobotka scored a goal and dished out three hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
After going 15 straight games without a point, Sobotka now has a goal and an assist in the last two outings. This production surfaced once Sobotka was called upon to center the third line with Dmitrij Jaskin and rookie Tage Thompson. The Blues would surely like to see this production continue from the bottom six, but fantasy owners should be wise enough to see that this is likely a short-lived fluke.
