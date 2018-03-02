Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Misses practice Friday to join wife in hospital
Sobotka didn't practice Friday due to the birth of his child, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The team travels to Dallas for the start of a four-game road trip Saturday against the Stars, so it will be interesting to see if he joins them when they depart. It's best to consider him questionable until official word on his status drops, but he should join the team ahead of Thursday's three-game west coast swing if he doesn't play Saturday.
