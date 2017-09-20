Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Notches assist in exhibition
Sobotka recorded an assist and fired two shots on goal Tuesday against the Stars.
Registering an assist early in preseason seems like it should be a reason for optimism prior to Sobotka's first full stint in the NHL since the 2013-14 season. Aside from his one helper, Sobotka had major problems defensively, posting a minus-2 rating and losing six of his seven faceoffs (14 percent). His negative rating is even more troublesome when you see he played over nine minutes on the power play. The 30-year old forward is being given a chance this preseason to bolster himself as the third-line center in the absence of Patrik Berglund (shoulder), but performances like this won't get him there.
