Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Out sick
Sobotka is dealing with an illness and will be sidelined Tuesday, when the Blues play host to the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The Czech center's fantasy stock has been plummeting, as he's caught in a nine-game pointless drought and now under the weather. A replacement has yet to be named, but Samuel Blais and Chris Thorburn figure to be the leading candidates to sub in against Team Teal.
