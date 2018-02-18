Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Pointless streak reaches nine
Sobotka has zero points and eight PIM in the last nine games.
Some of this lethargy may be due to getting relegated to the third line when Jaden Schwartz returned from an ankle injury, since he had nine goals and 24 points in the previous 51 contests. The Blues, however, are overall displeased with the player Sobotka has been since returning from the Kontinental Hockey League at the end of last season, as he hasn't been able to made the jump to a consistent top-six role and continues to lack the physical presence he used to bring (88 hits, 60 games). These reasons have put Sobotka's name into trade rumors as the Blues search for more offensive support. Sobotka has two more seasons at $3.5 million per year on his contract.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Posts assist Thursday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Diversifies stat sheet Tuesday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Collects helper in Thursday's win•
-
Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Collects pair of helpers•
-
Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Scores goal against Oilers•
-
Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Buries first goal of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...