Sobotka has zero points and eight PIM in the last nine games.

Some of this lethargy may be due to getting relegated to the third line when Jaden Schwartz returned from an ankle injury, since he had nine goals and 24 points in the previous 51 contests. The Blues, however, are overall displeased with the player Sobotka has been since returning from the Kontinental Hockey League at the end of last season, as he hasn't been able to made the jump to a consistent top-six role and continues to lack the physical presence he used to bring (88 hits, 60 games). These reasons have put Sobotka's name into trade rumors as the Blues search for more offensive support. Sobotka has two more seasons at $3.5 million per year on his contract.