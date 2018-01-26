Sobotka recorded one assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Sobotka was demoted to the third line when Jaden Schwartz (ankle) returned, but he still logged 17:47 of ice time without power-play minutes. The 30-year-old pivot has been swaying the momentum with his physicality lately too, handing out five hits in the last two games -- exactly what the Blues need.