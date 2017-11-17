Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Scores goal against Oilers
Sobotka registered a shorthanded tally in the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Oilers on Thursday.
Sobotka probably won't record an easier goal this year, as Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot misplayed the puck behind the net, allowing it to pop out to the waiting winger. The 30-year-old has tallied four goals in his previous nine outings in addition to 13 hits, 12 shots and six PIM. As a result of his role on both the power play and penalty kill, Sobotka logged a season high 20:29 of ice time Thursday and should continue to see plenty of opportunities moving forward.
