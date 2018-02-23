Sobotka (illness) returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's contest, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sobotka slotted in on the team's third line during the session and will likely do the same during Friday evening's tilt against the Jets. The veteran forward owns 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) through 60 games this season, and will attempt to build on that output Friday against an opponent allowing 2.67 goals per game in February.