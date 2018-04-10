Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Settles back into NHL game
Sobotka posted 11 goals and 31 points in 81 games during the 2017-18 season.
Sobotka completed the first year of a three-year, $10.5 million contract that he signed after a three-season stint in the KHL. The Blues were hoping to get a physical forward to bolster the top nine, but Sobotka suffered a shoulder injury while playing in the KHL, which may have led to his measly 127 hits. Sobotka was a viable third-line center, though, and he won 54.3 percent of faceoffs.
