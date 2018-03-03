Sobotka (personal) is listed among the active players for Saturday's game against the Stars, according to the NHL roster report.

Sobotka left the team to be with his wife Friday for the birth of his child, but he is with the team and ready to play in Saturday's contest against the Stars. He will attempt to build on a 24-point (nine goals, 15 assists) effort over 64 games this season.

