Tarasenko (hand) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game versus Buffalo.
Tarasenko is expected to return to a featured role following his 10-game absence, skating on the second line and the second power-play unit against the Sabres. He's racked up 10 goals and 29 points through 34 contests this season.
