Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Adds another two points
Tarasenko had a goal and an assist in a win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Tarasenko is up to eight points now and looks like he's going to be in position to set a new career high in points. That would put him above 75, which would thrill the Blues and his owners.
