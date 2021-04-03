Tarasenko posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Tarasenko set up David Perron's goal at 17:16 of the second period to get the Blues within one, but they couldn't tie the game. The 29-year-old Tarasenko has settled in fairly well with eight points and 40 shots in 12 games this season. The Russian winger should continue to be a productive member of the Blues' top six.