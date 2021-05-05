Tarasenko aggravated his lower-body injury during Monday's win over Anaheim and won't play in Wednesday's rematch with the Ducks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Tarasenko returned to action Monday after missing two games with his lower-body issue and ended up aggravating the injury. The good news is he's considered day-to-day, so he may not be sidelined for long with his nagging injury. Check back for another update on the Russian winger's status ahead of Friday's game versus Vegas.