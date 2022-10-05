Tarasenko (illness) is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game versus Columbus, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Tarasenko missed a few days of practice due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 30-year-old winger should see top-line usage against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
