Tarasenko (illness) returned to practice Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Tarasenko looks set to rejoin the lineup after having been sidelined for the previous two contests. Prior to his absence, Tarasenko was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he registered 16 shots. With Tarasenko healthy, he should jump back into a top-six role in addition to linking up with one of the power-play units.