Tarasenko practiced on the second line on Friday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Tarasenko practiced with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas and is fully recovered from an illness that kept him sidelined this week. Look for a big season from Tarasenko who is in the final year of his contract. He had his best season in the NHL in 2021-22, scoring 34 goals and adding 48 assists in 75 games.