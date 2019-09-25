Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Back at practice
Tarasenko (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Tarasenko missed Tuesday's exhibition against Dallas due to an illness, but he'll be a candidate to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup with Detroit. Either way, it's safe to assume the Russian winger will be 100 percent healthy for St. Louis' Oct. 2 regular-season opener against the Capitals.
